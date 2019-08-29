|
|
Tully W. Cherry, better known as "Tubbles" by family and close friends, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 83. He was the youngest of eight children born to the late Annie Speight Cherry and Clyde L. Cherry. Tully is also preceded in death by his three brothers Wavley Cherry, James "Bud" Cherry, and Clyde W. Cherry; three sisters, Merriam Swindler, Dorothy Hufton and Elizabeth "Wink" St. Jacques; and two precious children Cynthia "Cindy" Marie and Curtis L. Cherry.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Gloria Babb Cherry; his son Christopher D. Cherry; one sister Evelyn Cherry Sarro, her daughter Lori and her son Stephen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Tully was employed by Greenbrier Farms Landscaping for 25 years and retired from there in 2002. Formerly, he worked at Giant Bakery in Norfolk for 19 years.
Tully Cherry was a devoted husband, a loving father, a fan of NASCAR and of country music. He will be forever loved and forever missed.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake Chapel 929 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23322.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at Good Hope United Methodist Church 1633 Benefit Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. A burial in the church cemetery will follow.
In honor of Tully, memorial donations can be made at tmcfunding.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019