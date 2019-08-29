The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Hope United Methodist Church
1633 Benefit Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tully Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tully Walker Cherry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tully Walker Cherry Obituary
Tully W. Cherry, better known as "Tubbles" by family and close friends, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 83. He was the youngest of eight children born to the late Annie Speight Cherry and Clyde L. Cherry. Tully is also preceded in death by his three brothers Wavley Cherry, James "Bud" Cherry, and Clyde W. Cherry; three sisters, Merriam Swindler, Dorothy Hufton and Elizabeth "Wink" St. Jacques; and two precious children Cynthia "Cindy" Marie and Curtis L. Cherry.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Gloria Babb Cherry; his son Christopher D. Cherry; one sister Evelyn Cherry Sarro, her daughter Lori and her son Stephen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Tully was employed by Greenbrier Farms Landscaping for 25 years and retired from there in 2002. Formerly, he worked at Giant Bakery in Norfolk for 19 years.

Tully Cherry was a devoted husband, a loving father, a fan of NASCAR and of country music. He will be forever loved and forever missed.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake Chapel 929 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23322.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at Good Hope United Methodist Church 1633 Benefit Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. A burial in the church cemetery will follow.

In honor of Tully, memorial donations can be made at tmcfunding.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tully's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home
Download Now