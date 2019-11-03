|
|
Tuni Amarkirti Singh, 58, left this earth for her heavenly abode on November 1, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family in Norfolk, Virginia.
She was born on December 6, 1960, in New Delhi, India to Dr. Amarjit Singh and Mrs. Jagdish Singh. She immigrated to the US at the tender age of six and lived a life of service and devotion to her family and community.
With a long and successful entrepreneurial history, Ms. Singh was most proud of her achievements in working with the poor and underprivileged in the US and India. For her efforts, she was honored by the Virginia Senate and General Assembly in a joint resolution by both bodies in 2003. In addition, the then Mayor of Virginia Beach, Ms. Meyera E. Obendorf signed a proclamation declaring May 16, 2003 as Dr. Amarjit Singh, Mrs. Jagdish Singh, and Ms. Tuni Singh Day in recognition of their community service work. When diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, she devoted the rest of her life to advocating for cutting edge immunotherapy research and trials.
Ms. Singh attended Norfolk Academy, Western Branch High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Old Dominion University.
She is survived by her parents and sisters, Mini Singh, Simi Singh, Shamina Singh and Manveena Singh; her nephews Alexander Juneja, Armaan Juneja, Tillman Singh and nieces Ava Noor Singh Hobbs and Gavin Singh Tilley; and her life partner, Robert L. David.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Norfolk, VA (exact location to be determined); and a Sikh religious service will be held on Sunday, November 10 from 6pm to 8pm at the Guru Nanak Foundation of Tidewater located at 780 Finck Lane, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Norfolk CASA for Children at norfolkcasa.com and/or the Naturopathic Oncology Foundation at naturopathiconcologyfoundation.org.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019