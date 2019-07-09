The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
(703) 777-6000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
21449 Potomac View Road
Sterling, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
21449 Potomac View Road
Sterling, VA
Tunisia Salimah "Neek" Rasul


1987 - 2019
Tunisia Salimah "Neek" Rasul Obituary
Tunisia â€œNeekâ€ Salimah Rasul, 31, of Ashburn, VA was granted her angel wings in the morning of Friday, July 5, 2019.

Tunisia was born November 2, 1987 in Portsmouth, VA.

The viewing will start at 10:00am Friday, July 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Sterling 21449 Potomac View Rd, Sterling, VA 20164. The Home-going/Celebration of Life ceremony immediately follows at 11:00 am.

Interment will be held in Tippettâ€™s Hill Ceremony, Sterling, VA.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be sent to The Arc of Loudoun 601 Catoctin Circle NE, Leesburg, VA. 20176.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 9, 2019
