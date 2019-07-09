|
Tunisia â€œNeekâ€ Salimah Rasul, 31, of Ashburn, VA was granted her angel wings in the morning of Friday, July 5, 2019.
Tunisia was born November 2, 1987 in Portsmouth, VA.
The viewing will start at 10:00am Friday, July 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Sterling 21449 Potomac View Rd, Sterling, VA 20164. The Home-going/Celebration of Life ceremony immediately follows at 11:00 am.
Interment will be held in Tippettâ€™s Hill Ceremony, Sterling, VA.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be sent to The Arc of Loudoun 601 Catoctin Circle NE, Leesburg, VA. 20176.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
