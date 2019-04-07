Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Leth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler Steven Leth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tyler Steven Leth Obituary
A most beloved enigma passed on from this world in the night of March 22nd at age 36. Tyler was intellectual, private, and preferred to keep to himself. He was also kind-hearted, goofy, and a great enlightener, always overflowing with details and ready to share his knowledge. Reading, technology, and gaming were his passions. He graduated from Deep Creek High School and lived in the area throughout adulthood. He will be missed by his sister Catherine, his father Gary, his mother Violet, and his grandmother Isobel. We love you so much, Ty. Can't believe you're gone. Those wishing to send a gift should donate to the under Tyler's name. No formal services will be held.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.