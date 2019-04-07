A most beloved enigma passed on from this world in the night of March 22nd at age 36. Tyler was intellectual, private, and preferred to keep to himself. He was also kind-hearted, goofy, and a great enlightener, always overflowing with details and ready to share his knowledge. Reading, technology, and gaming were his passions. He graduated from Deep Creek High School and lived in the area throughout adulthood. He will be missed by his sister Catherine, his father Gary, his mother Violet, and his grandmother Isobel. We love you so much, Ty. Can't believe you're gone. Those wishing to send a gift should donate to the under Tyler's name. No formal services will be held. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary