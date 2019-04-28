On Friday; April 19, 2019; our beloved Tyrone Lee Bailey, Sr., transitioned from this life to the heavens above. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Helen Bailey & the late Jessie L. Sykes. Tyrone graduated from Lake Taylor High School and was a valued employee at Block Roofing Corporation for 30 years. His extended Block Roofing family consisted of all current and ex-employees. He had a special place in their hearts, especially Glenn (Poppasan), Julia(MaDuke), Jason(Bro), Jonathan(Little Bro) and Elizabeth Cherry(Momâ€™s). Tyrone was a hard working man, many times working 7 days a week, if needed. His heart was as big as the moon. He could go anywhere, with all types of people, and get along and be loved by all. The loss of Tyrone has impacted all of us and he will be sorely missed by family and friends. You cannot replace a man like Tyrone. We pray he is reunited with all family, children, and dogs that predeceased him. We will all see you again.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by 2 sons, Tyrone Jr. & Santonio; stepfather, John Wilson; sister, Nardice; and a brother, Kunta Kinte. Left to cherish precious memories is his beloved wife, Cynthia Bailey; children: Tyrone White, Nekeidra Miller and A'nia & Ta'niayah White; 6 sisters: Linda, Renae, Joyce, Catherine, Denise & Ann; 3 brothers: Torres, Anthony & John; nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives & friends.A funeral service will be held 11am Sun; April 28th @ Fitchett-Mann FS; 1146 Rodgers St; Ches 23324. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary