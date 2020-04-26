Home

Tyrone Patrick Murphy Jr.

Tyrone Patrick Murphy Jr. Obituary
Our beloved dad Tyrone Patrick Murphy Jr., lovingly known as Pat, passed away on April 16, 2020. Pat was born on November 5, 1941. He will be missed and dearly remembered by his wife Carolyn Diane Murphy, and his four loving daughters, Teresa Murphy Garner, Heather Elayne Murphy, Christina Murphy Cannova and Olivia Murphy Maynard. Pat had three siblings, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

From an early age, Pat's passion was anything related to aviation. He earned his pilot's license before he was eligible for a driver's license. He went on to serve our Country for four years in the United States Navy. Pat's daughters will always enjoy fond memories of their flying adventures with their dad. Pat always put his his little girls first and instilled in them a sense of adventure and the joy of travel. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
