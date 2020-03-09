|
|
Ulysses James Dixon, Jr., 74, died March 6, 2020. "U.J." was born in Norfolk to the late Ulysses and Nita Brumley Dixon. He was a lifelong Baptist.
Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Linda Jarman and her husband Wayne of Chesapeake; and a host of cousins.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Knotts Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Knotts Island Cemetery Fund, 129 Wards Rd., Knotts Island, NC 27950. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Chesapeake Health and Rehabilitation and to Comfort Care for their compassionate and professional care they provided to "U.J.". Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyer.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 9, 2020