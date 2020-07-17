Una Jean Roberts Halstead, 90, peacefully passed away on July 13th, 2020. She was proud to be a native Virginian. Jean was born on November 30, 1929 in Suffolk, Va. as the sixth child of Una (Parker) and Livingston Roberts. She was raised in West Ghent, Norfolk with three brothers and two sisters and graduated from Maury High School. She then attended Nursing School at UVa where she graduated in 1950. As a young girl she loved to dance. As a young lady she loved being at the beach and evenings at The Cavalier Beach Club, listening and dancing to the big bands. She was a nurse at MCV Hospital in Richmond where she was part of some of the earliest open-heart surgery procedures.



She met the love of her life, Charles Halstead, a fellow Maury Commodore, jazz drummer and soon to be dentist and oral pathologist. They were married in 1952 and were truly inseparable for 60 years until his passing in 2012. She never showed it but losing him left a sizeable hole in her heart.



Together they lived in Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Copenhagen, Riyadh and finally in Charlottesville, a very special place for them as they shared a great love for dear old UVa. During their time abroad they traveled the world and enjoyed every minute of it. Once settled in Charlottesville, it was time well spent with family, friends and UVa. sports. She was ever the optimist when it came to UVa sports, always the last one to leave the game and the first to say we'll get them next time. That was her, a gentle woman who was loving, soft spoken, kind, smart, supportive and always in a good mood. She saw the good in people and the world around her. Her Faith guided her. We all enjoyed her sense of humor and positive outlook on life.



She is survived by three sons, Ric (Toni), Chuck (Lynn) and Keith (Linda). Seven grandchildren, Lesley H. Buttars, Haley H. Lillibridge, Parker, Carson, Faith, Grant, Will Halstead and three great grandsons, Jacob and Josiah Lillibridge and Myles Buttars. We were lucky to have had such a wonderful Mom and Mema.



We will all miss her but know she is at peace and happy to be home in the life everlasting with those she loved who have gone before her. She set a great example for all of us to follow.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Hope Assisted Living in Richmond and to Alice Vest, her very special friend and caregiver who became like a sister over the past 8 years.



A service is planned for Saturday, July 18th at Teague Funeral Home, Charlottesville.



Visitation will be at noon, followed by a memorial service/celebration at 1 pm.



Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Virginia School of Nursing



Jefferson Quarry Building - 2nd Floor



2410 Old Ivy Rd.



Charlottesville, VA 22903.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store