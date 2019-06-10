The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
In loving memory of, Ute Anna Elizabeth Hitchings, 82, who passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1936 in Halla, Germany. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Hitchings; and brother, Rudolph Rarrasch. She is survived by her son, Harry Hitchings and his wife Tatiana; and granddaughter, Alexandra Hitchings.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thurs. June 13, 2019 at A.G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 10, 2019
