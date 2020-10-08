1/
Vaden Lee Williams
Vaden Lee "Lee Bob" Williams, 69, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 5, 2020, at home.

A viewing will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, at 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Va. Beach on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at Charity Cemetery, 4080 Charity Neck Rd., Va. Beach on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Vaden Lee Williams to Duke Cancer Institute Melanoma & Skin Cancers. The complete obituary is located online at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
OCT
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Charity Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
