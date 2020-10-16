1/
Valand J. Copeland Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valand J. Copeland, Jr, 94, a resident of Harmony at Oakbrooke ALF in Chesapeake, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A native of Perquimans County, NC, Mr. Copeland served in the U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II and in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He resided on Walden St. in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake for 54 years and was a career shipyard worker retiring from Metro Machine Corporation in 1993 after 26 years of service.

Mr. Copeland was preceded in death by his parents, Valand J. Copeland Sr. and Mozelle Dail Harris; his wife of 54 years, Gladys C. Copeland; a sister, Mrs. Elizabeth C. Bunch, and a brother, Edward B. Copeland. He is survived by his son, Bruce Copeland (Cindy) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; daughter Wanda C. Vineyard (John) of Chesapeake; grandson Michael Vineyard (Shannon); granddaughter Ashley Easter (John), and great-grandchildren Jacob, Ian, Tyler, Levi, and Ryann.

The family will have a COVID-19 compliant visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 S. Battlefield Blvd., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so should consider making a donation in Mr. Copeland's memory to either Samaritan's Purse or the Disabled American Veterans.

Bruce and Wanda want to thank the wonderful nurses from Heartland Hospice and the staff at Harmony at Oakbrooke for the care and comfort they provided during dad's last days. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Service
02:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved