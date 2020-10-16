Valand J. Copeland, Jr, 94, a resident of Harmony at Oakbrooke ALF in Chesapeake, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A native of Perquimans County, NC, Mr. Copeland served in the U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II and in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He resided on Walden St. in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake for 54 years and was a career shipyard worker retiring from Metro Machine Corporation in 1993 after 26 years of service.
Mr. Copeland was preceded in death by his parents, Valand J. Copeland Sr. and Mozelle Dail Harris; his wife of 54 years, Gladys C. Copeland; a sister, Mrs. Elizabeth C. Bunch, and a brother, Edward B. Copeland. He is survived by his son, Bruce Copeland (Cindy) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; daughter Wanda C. Vineyard (John) of Chesapeake; grandson Michael Vineyard (Shannon); granddaughter Ashley Easter (John), and great-grandchildren Jacob, Ian, Tyler, Levi, and Ryann.
The family will have a COVID-19 compliant visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 S. Battlefield Blvd., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so should consider making a donation in Mr. Copeland's memory to either Samaritan's Purse or the Disabled American Veterans
.
Bruce and Wanda want to thank the wonderful nurses from Heartland Hospice and the staff at Harmony at Oakbrooke for the care and comfort they provided during dad's last days. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com