Though your smile is gone forever,



And your hand I cannot touch,



I still have so many memories,



Of a mother I loved so much.



Your memory is my keepsake,



With which I'll never part.



God has you in His keeping,



I have you in my heart.



Sadly missed, but never forgotten.



Your Daughter, Sherry Ferebee



