Valerie Bachmann Hixon of Newport News entered eternal life, following a swift but fierce battle with cancer, surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on May 21, 1952, she attended Christ the King, Norfolk Catholic, and Old Dominion University. Valerie was known for her passion for children which shone through during all seasons of her life. She taught in Newport News Public schools for over 30 years in the same kindergarten classroom at Palmer Elementary School. In her retirement years, she continued shaping children through the daily care of her grandchildren. She attended water aerobics daily at the YMCA, enjoyed traveling with her family, and spent her days enjoying her many friends.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Jeanne Bachmann, and grandparents, Pansy and John C. Thompson. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Bill Hixon; two daughters, Holly Hixon, and Jenna Schultz (Jeff); brother, John Bachmann (Vicki); sister, Tina White (John); and niece, Heather Westheimer (Josh). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Declan and Emilyn Schultz, and grand-nephew, Reed Westheimer.
Visitation will take place at Peninsula Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with a graveside burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Social distancing and face-covering will be practiced at each venue.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff in the Oncology Intensive Care Unit at Riverside Regional Medical Center for their exemplary care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Child Development Resources of Williamsburg at www.cdr.org/donation or Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org. (www.peninsulafuneralhome.com)
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Jeanne Bachmann, and grandparents, Pansy and John C. Thompson. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Bill Hixon; two daughters, Holly Hixon, and Jenna Schultz (Jeff); brother, John Bachmann (Vicki); sister, Tina White (John); and niece, Heather Westheimer (Josh). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Declan and Emilyn Schultz, and grand-nephew, Reed Westheimer.
Visitation will take place at Peninsula Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with a graveside burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Social distancing and face-covering will be practiced at each venue.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff in the Oncology Intensive Care Unit at Riverside Regional Medical Center for their exemplary care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Child Development Resources of Williamsburg at www.cdr.org/donation or Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org. (www.peninsulafuneralhome.com)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.