Valerie Jane Anderson was born in Norfolk on November 22, 1952 to Lawrence E. (deceased) and Margaret S. Anderson. She died October 17, 2019. Valerie graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and received her Associates of Arts degree from Tidewater Community College. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Bute Street. She served as secretary for Tuskegee Airman Inc. (Tidewater Chapter) and was a member of the Norfolk Police Academy Alumni Association. She loved line-dancing. Valerie was an instructor and as a member of 2L2D traveled to Memphis, Washington, DC, Richmond, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Nassau, and Turks and Caicos. Valerie is survived by her mother; two sisters, Leslie Anderson of Silver Spring, Maryland and Norma J. Anderson of Norfolk; nephew Austin L. Morales and niece Blair A. Morales also of Silver Spring, Maryland; cousins Wanda Watters (Andrew), Norfolk; Cheryl A. Sharp, Norfolk; Joycelyn Y. Sharp, Hampton; Thomas W. Anderson, Jr. (Lisa), Virginia Beach; David Siler, Knoxville, Tennessee; Maria Montgomery, Norfolk; and Robin Young (Donavan), Philadelphia. She is mourned by Mary McMullen (best friend since kindergarten) and godson, Alphonso Scott, Jr. Valerie will be greatly missed by her colleagues at Norfolk International Airport where she received numerous honors and awards for her work as a Transportation Security Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The funeral will be at 11am Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Bute Street. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019