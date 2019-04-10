Home

Vander C. Smith, 68, of Chesapeake, VA passed away April 4, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Celeste and William S. Cameron. Left to cherish her memory: her husband King David Smith, son Bryan Smith, brother William Lester Cameron (Julia), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Vander was a life-long member of Second Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation and viewing will be held at Graves Funeral Home Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 1:00pm-6:00pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, 11:00am at Second Calvary Baptist Church 2940 Corprew Ave. Norfolk VA. Pastor Dr. Geoffrey Guns officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019
