Vanessa Ann Britt, affectionally known to her family and friends as "Baba" peacefully departed this earthly life into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 23, 2020, in Portsmouth, VA. Vanessa was born to Hattie M. (Britt) Taylor and the late William E. Britt on January 4, 1961 in Norfolk, VA and grew up in the Washington, DC area.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother Hattie M. (Britt) Taylor, step-father, Thomas J. Taylor, Sr.; sister, Alfreida R. (Britt) Edelen (James); grandmother, Pearline J. Wilson; 1 nephew, Lonnell D. Britt; 1 niece, Janel R. Edelen and a host of other relatives and friends.



On Saturday, August 1, 2020, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2pm, Metropolitan Funeral Home, 5605 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23707. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vanessa's name should be made to "Bon Secours Maryview Foundation", PO Box 7728, Portsmouth, VA 23707.



The family is following the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines for funeral attendance. Mask and social distancing are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store