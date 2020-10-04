1/1
Vanessa E. Mack
Vanessa E. Mack, 68 of Portsmouth, VA passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Ms. Mack retired after 29 years from the Portsmouth Department of Social Services. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Mildred Mack and her daughter, Kimberly Mack. She leaves to cherish her memories brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews; her grandson, Kameron Mack and great-grandson, Kamen Mack. A funeral will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held on Tuesday at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
Metropolitan Funeral Service
OCT
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757.628.1000
