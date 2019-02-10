The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Vanessa L. Brown

Vanessa L. Brown Obituary
VIRGINIA BEACH- Vanessa Lynn Brown, 55, passed away Feb. 6, 2019. She was born in Virginia to Ralph and Shirley Webb. Vanessa worked as an office manager for the Virginia Beach Amphitheater. In addition to her parents, Vanessa is survived by her husband David; son, Christopher Van Wart and wife Krystal; daughter, Jessica Standeford; grandson, Ayden Standeford; granddaughter, Serenity Van Wart; and Skeeter. The visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. VA. Beach. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 11:00 am at Azalea Garden Church of God, VA. Beach with Rev. Dr. Rodney S. Vickers and Rev. Aubrey D. Maye officiating. Entombment to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Altmeyer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
