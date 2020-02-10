|
Vanzy L. Parker was born in Gates County North Carolina on November 7, 1937. She departed this life on Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Sentara Hospice House. Vanzy leaves behind 1 predeceased son and 3 living children along with siblings, grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: Tuesday 2/11/2020 from 3-7pm, Keith Matthews Funeral Home, 5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502; Homegoing Service: Wednesday 02/12/2020 at 11am, Mt. Zion Interdenominational Christian Community Church, 2345 E. Indian River Road Norfolk, VA 23623
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2020