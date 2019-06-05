The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory
6329 E VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD
Norfolk, VA 23502-2826
Vardaman "Sonny" Huffstickler

Vardaman "Sonny" Huffstickler Obituary
On Monday, June 3, 2019 Vardaman â€œSonnyâ€ Huffstickler passed away peacefully at age 74. Born and raised in Norfolk, VA, Sonny was a proud graduate of Norview High School Class of 1964, an avid golfer and softball player. He was preceded in death by his father, Vardaman Sr; mother, Lucille, brothers Earl and Ronald; sister, Carolyn and daughter Michele. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Jo; his children Shannon and Scott; his grandchildren Alex, Adriana, Amanda, Trevor, Chloe, Austin, Emily and Olivia. Sonny is also survived by his brother Marty and sisters Catherine, Betty, Patricia, Marion and Phyllis; multiple cousins and a lifetime of friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4pm-6pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019
