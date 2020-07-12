1/1
Vardell E. Nesmith Jr.
Col. Vardell "Doc" Edwards Nesmith Jr, US Army, retired, age 77, passed away June 26, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born in Fort Jackson, SC, in 1943 to Vardell and Annie Laurie Nesmith. Vardell graduated in 1966 from the US Military Academy and in 1975 from Duke University. Vardell's army career spanned 28 years and many tours. His academic career spanned 20 years with the Joint Forces Staff College where he retired as a Professor Emeritus.

Vardell is survived by his wife, Catherine Chamberlain Nesmith; son, Vardell Edwards Nesmith III; and son, Douglas Chamberlain Nesmith and his spouse Amanda C. Nesmith; son-in-law Jacobo Antonio Perez-Arrieta; grandchildren, Haylee Rebecca Nesmith, Joshua Vardell Nesmith, Kylie Michelle Nesmith, Lauren Avery Nesmith, Katherine Morgan Perez-Nesmith, Jackson Thomas Nesmith, Tyler Malone Nesmith, Eliana Rosa Perez-Nesmith, and Zachary Wayne Nesmith. Vardell is predeceased by his parents; his brother, William Nesmith; and his beloved daughter, Catherine Nesmith Perez.

His celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11:00 AM at East Beach Club House in Norfolk, VA. His funeral will be held at the United States Military Academy at a date to be decided. See Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater for full obituary and service schedule. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catherine Nesmith Perez Memorial Scholarship at the College of William and Mary. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
East Beach Club House
