Vasso, 94, passed away peacefully March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family as she had been throughout her life. Born January 20, 1924 in Athens, Greece, the daughter of Constantine Lazaridou and loanna Triporitsioti Lazarides. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Anastasios Drakopoulos and Antonios Drakos. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Irene Drakopoulou Bates (Ray) of Virginia Beach and Jane (Ioanna) Drakopoulou Williams, who was also her caregiver (Vincent) of Chesapeake. Her grandchildren Peter James Bates (Rita) of Bristol Va, Angela Williams Olivencia and Christopher Williams of Chesapeake. Great grandchildren, Stephen Olivencia, William Bates, Alexia and Adrien Williams. Brother, Panagiotis Lazarides (Yetta) and her nephew Constantine and niece loanna Lazarides of Athens, Greece. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday March 15, 2019 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk. There will be a Trisagion service at the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. For full obituary and to share condolences please visit www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary