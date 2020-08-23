Vaughn Anthony Williams, age 73, succumbed to lung cancer and departed this earth at home on Aug. 17, 2020. He was born in Providence, RI and moved from Chestnut Hill, MA to Virginia Beach 18 years ago. Left to love and cherish memories are his wife Sarah; his daughters Crystal and Mesheba; grandson Yadullahi; brother Stephen (Patricia); life long friend Eugene Johnson (Tina); sister-in-law Eleanor West (Franklin). Vaughn also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.



Truly an unforgettably UNIQUE personality, Vaughn always shared wise advice. Those who knew him will agree and smile. Vaughn's wish was to be cremated, without fanfare of a service. RIP



