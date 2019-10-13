|
|
Vaughn "Mickey" Hebard, 91, passed away at home with his family by his side on October 9, 2019. Born in New York, he was the son of Earl and Martha Hebard.
Mickey is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Barbara May Hebard. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Laura Hebard of Virginia Beach; his family and friends in New York; and very special friends, the Smith clan, the Asbury family, the Clokus family and the Bolton family.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19 at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel in Virginia Beach, followed by a reception. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Angioma Alliance at angiomaalliance.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019