The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vaughn Hebard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vaughn "Mickey" Hebard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vaughn "Mickey" Hebard Obituary
Vaughn "Mickey" Hebard, 91, passed away at home with his family by his side on October 9, 2019. Born in New York, he was the son of Earl and Martha Hebard.

Mickey is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Barbara May Hebard. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Laura Hebard of Virginia Beach; his family and friends in New York; and very special friends, the Smith clan, the Asbury family, the Clokus family and the Bolton family.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19 at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel in Virginia Beach, followed by a reception. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Angioma Alliance at angiomaalliance.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vaughn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now