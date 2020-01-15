|
Veda Catherine "Kitty" Thorpe Outlaw, 92, passed away on January 13, 2020, in her home. Born on September 10, 1927 in Waverly, Virginia, she was predeceased by her husband, E.E. "Gene" Outlaw; parents, John and Minnie Thorpe; brothers, Jerome, James, and John William Thorpe; and sisters, Gertrude Gay and Audrey Gwaltney. Left to cherish her memory are three children, Marsha Jenkins (husband Alton), Duane Outlaw (wife Susan), and Brian Outlaw, five grandchildren, Brett Jenkins, Chad Outlaw, Lori White, Abby Galjour, and Jacob Outlaw; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Thorpe; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Bennetts Creek Chapel at 2 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 by Pastor Rob Stovall. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, followed by a reception at Berea Christian Church, 4109 Driver Lane, Suffolk, VA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening, January 15, from 6-7:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Berea Christian Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020