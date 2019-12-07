|
Diane Bocock, 65, passed away December 4, 2019.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Bruce J. Hoffman and Dorothy Spruill Erekson. She is also predeceased by her step-father, William Erekson. She retired after many years of dedicated service in the grocery business. Diane poured herself into those she loved and embraced building family memories. She used her many creative talents quilting, crafting, and cooking to shower those she loved. She enjoyed all things Disney, John Wayne, and the child-like magic of Christmas.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim Bocock; step-children, Shannon Bocock, David Bocock (Mitzie), Kristen Fowler (Scott), and Tara Poey (Tom); grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Andee, Alex, Alexus, Haley, Noah, Camden, Jaden, Alex, Jonah, Maddox, and Kyla; sister, Deborah Babb (Melvin); niece Megan; and special canine buddies, Syndey and Scooter. She had a special relationship with her best friend of 46 years, Jeannette Lister and her children, Stephen Lister (Jaime and their family, Coriann and Sam) and Kelley Ryan (Brad and Diane's God-daughters, Kayla and Morgan). She also leaves behind her Bee sisters and many special friends.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Sentara Leigh and Sentara Princess Anne Hospitals for their professional and compassionate care.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with a visitation 1 hour prior. To celebrate Diane's love of Christmas, the family requests that everyone dress festively if they choose. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 7, 2019