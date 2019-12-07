The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veda Bocock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veda Diane Bocock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veda Diane Bocock Obituary
Diane Bocock, 65, passed away December 4, 2019.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Bruce J. Hoffman and Dorothy Spruill Erekson. She is also predeceased by her step-father, William Erekson. She retired after many years of dedicated service in the grocery business. Diane poured herself into those she loved and embraced building family memories. She used her many creative talents quilting, crafting, and cooking to shower those she loved. She enjoyed all things Disney, John Wayne, and the child-like magic of Christmas.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim Bocock; step-children, Shannon Bocock, David Bocock (Mitzie), Kristen Fowler (Scott), and Tara Poey (Tom); grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Andee, Alex, Alexus, Haley, Noah, Camden, Jaden, Alex, Jonah, Maddox, and Kyla; sister, Deborah Babb (Melvin); niece Megan; and special canine buddies, Syndey and Scooter. She had a special relationship with her best friend of 46 years, Jeannette Lister and her children, Stephen Lister (Jaime and their family, Coriann and Sam) and Kelley Ryan (Brad and Diane's God-daughters, Kayla and Morgan). She also leaves behind her Bee sisters and many special friends.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Sentara Leigh and Sentara Princess Anne Hospitals for their professional and compassionate care.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with a visitation 1 hour prior. To celebrate Diane's love of Christmas, the family requests that everyone dress festively if they choose. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -