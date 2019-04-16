Velma Parker Askew Dilday departed this life from her home on April 14, 2019. Velma, the daughter of the late Henry F. and Lula U. Parker was a native of Gates County, North Carolina. She was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.Velma survived her husband, R. Wilson Askew to whom she was married for 55 years. She loved her family, flowers and the many friends that she graciously welcomed in her home. She was a life long Southern Baptist and a charter member of Wilroy Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda Byrd and her husband Jerry and Sarah Askew Massey and her son, Robert W. Askew and his wife Pam and her faithful friend, Peggy Bradshaw. Her beloved grandchildren will always love their Nangy: Mark Byrd, Matthew Byrd and Julie Byrd; Elizabeth Massey Adams and Leslie Massey Fenton, Jedd Askew, Kelly Askew Boyd and Katie Askew. Velma was blessed with eight great grandchildren.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Wilroy Baptist Church at 11 AM with Rev. Tim Rawls and Rev. Wayne Gardner officiating. Place of interment will be Holly Lawn. Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home from 6:30-7:30 PM. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary