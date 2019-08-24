The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
631 N. Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Barnes Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Barnes Thomas Obituary
Velma Barnes Thomas passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Alexander and Mae Carter Barnes of Vaughan, NC. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kem Thomas; two brothers, Daniel Alexander Barnes, Jr and Alfred Gensler Barnes; sister, Vivian Pauline Barnes; her brothers-in-law, Charles Lanfranchi and Normand Vanhook; and her sister-in-law Gerry Barnes.

She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Barnes Lanfranchi and Elizabeth Barnes Vanhook Jones (Bobby); three sons, Robert K Thomas (Bobby & Denise), Christopher P Thomas (Chris & Juli) and Daniel K Thomas (Danny & Kay); 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was blessed by very special friends and neighbors that were her extended family.

The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad and Androulla Charilaou, our friend and Momâ€™s Caregiver.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the , Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue or an organization of your choosing. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now