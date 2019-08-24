|
|
Velma Barnes Thomas passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Alexander and Mae Carter Barnes of Vaughan, NC. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kem Thomas; two brothers, Daniel Alexander Barnes, Jr and Alfred Gensler Barnes; sister, Vivian Pauline Barnes; her brothers-in-law, Charles Lanfranchi and Normand Vanhook; and her sister-in-law Gerry Barnes.
She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Barnes Lanfranchi and Elizabeth Barnes Vanhook Jones (Bobby); three sons, Robert K Thomas (Bobby & Denise), Christopher P Thomas (Chris & Juli) and Daniel K Thomas (Danny & Kay); 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was blessed by very special friends and neighbors that were her extended family.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad and Androulla Charilaou, our friend and Momâ€™s Caregiver.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the , Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue or an organization of your choosing. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 24, 2019