Velma E. Bonney-Mayes, 80, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home, June 5, 2020. Velma was the daughter of the late Clifton and Gladys Thorne. She's predeceased by her husband, James Mayes Sr. and son, Larry Thorne. She leaves four children: Sharon Brockman, Glinda Villaverde, Amos Bonney, and Min. Stephanie Bonney-Williams (Min.Boise). A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held from 12-6 pm, Thursday at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.



