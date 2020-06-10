Velma E. Bonney-Mayes
Velma E. Bonney-Mayes, 80, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home, June 5, 2020. Velma was the daughter of the late Clifton and Gladys Thorne. She's predeceased by her husband, James Mayes Sr. and son, Larry Thorne. She leaves four children: Sharon Brockman, Glinda Villaverde, Amos Bonney, and Min. Stephanie Bonney-Williams (Min.Boise). A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held from 12-6 pm, Thursday at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757.628.1000
