1/1
Velma Lee Winfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma L. Winfield, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Velma was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. She was very involved in several ministries; Gospel and Inspirational Choir, Pastoral Relations Committee, Homeless Ministry, Culinary Ministry and the Church Sexton. She was a 1967 graduate of Crestwood High School. Velma will be truly missed by all who knew her. A funeral will held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-6:00 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral
01:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757.628.1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved