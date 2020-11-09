Velma L. Winfield, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Velma was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. She was very involved in several ministries; Gospel and Inspirational Choir, Pastoral Relations Committee, Homeless Ministry, Culinary Ministry and the Church Sexton. She was a 1967 graduate of Crestwood High School. Velma will be truly missed by all who knew her. A funeral will held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-6:00 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store