|
|
Velma Ruth Braswell Peoples was born to Katie Bell Knight and Frank Braswell, Jr on September 21, 1933 in Pitt County, North Carolina. On Good Friday, April 19th, she departed this life and went to her heavenly home. She was the last to join the posse of siblings Crawford, Kay, Cleo, and Drew (Jack). Velma leaves her love behind in the hearts of her four children Patricia, Terrence, Carl and Kriste, five grandchildren, three great grands, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Norfolk on Monday, April 29th at 11am, preceded by a 10am viewing. Service information and online condolences can be made at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019