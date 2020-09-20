Velna Anne Bishop, 82, left this world for her eternal home on Tuesday September 15, 2020. Anne was born in Danville, VA to the late Riley and Euna Walton. The second oldest of eight children, she spent much of her childhood in what was then called Chesapeake Beach (now known as Chick's Beach) near the bay. Anne developed a love for reading at an early age, enjoying mystery novels and stories about everyday life the most. She was also an excellent artist and loved painting pictures of family members, especially her grandchildren. She instilled a love of the arts in her children, who grew to share her love for art, classic movies, and musicals.



Anne retired after many years of service to the City of Virginia Beach in the Parks and Recreation department. However, Anne's most important role was devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid school and church volunteer while raising her children and later was overjoyed with each new grandchild. Anne was a long-time member of St Andrew's United Methodist Church.



Anne is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ottis Burton Bishop, Sr, brothers Douglas Walton and Talmadge Walton, and a sister Peggy Lockie. Anne is cherished in memory by her son Ottis Burton Bishop, Jr (Donna), Andrew Forrest Bishop, Laurel Anne Faddis (Jack); grandchildren, Hailey Jewell Bishop, Ottis Burton Bishop III, Truth Anne Faddis, Jacob Brock Faddis; sister Valerie Sue Blackwell and brothers Paul Walton and Jeffery Walton.



A celebration of Anne's life will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St Andrew's United Methodist Church located at 717 Tucson Rd, VB, VA 23462. Because of Covid and to help maintain safety, there are guidelines to in-person worship. Please call the church at 757-467-1047, or email at office@saintandrewsumc.com for details. Everyone is welcome to attend.



Mom never had any use for cut flowers, so in lieu of flowers, plant something in her memory, or consider donating to Kempsville Volunteer Rescue Squad in Virginia Beach, who has taken care of our family in time of need for too many years to count, or Norfolk Botanical Gardens, a place she never got tired of visiting. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.mem.com.



