1/
Velter Hart King Jr.
1937 - 2020
CWO4 (Retired) Velter Hart King, Jr. passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Alexandria, VA. Born on February 20, 1937 in Norfolk, VA to Velter H. King, Sr. and Mary (nÃ©e Ross) King, and following Mary's passing, son of Rebecca (nÃ©e Blue) King, Velter graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, class of 1955, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and served three tours of Vietnam as a rescue chopper pilot, before retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4, after 35 years of service. He is survived by siblings Velma Brown of Melbourne, FL, Milton King of Norfolk, VA, Sandra (Lamonte) Holmes of Norfolk, VA, Linda (Kevin) Barnes of Norfolk, VA and Denise Ashe of Norristown, PA, his six children: Amile Lamont King of Las Vegas, NV, Vatrena C. (King) King of Winters, CA, Minister Vanita C. King of Woodbridge, VA, Katarina Frunge-aTribe (Stefan Jofors-aTribe) of Stockholm, Sweden, Marcus C. King of Birmingham, AL, and Kelle King of Dothan, AL, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
