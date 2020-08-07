1/1
Venika D. Melvin
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Venika D. Melvin, of Norfolk, Virginia on August 1, 2020 at the age of 47.Â Â 

She will be lovingly remembered by her partner Tracy King;Â  her children: Carlos Hill, Delecia Melvin, Meleah Lewis, Theophilus and Terry King; her father, Terry Sparrow; her sisters: Terri Harmon and Lakeisha Sparrow; her brother, Terrance Sparrow;Â  as well as numerous relatives and friends.Â 

A private funeral service will be held on August 8, 2020 at Fitchett-Man FS; 1146 Rodgers St.; Ches 23224. Viewing will be 9-11am the day of the service. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
Funeral services provided by
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 494-1404
