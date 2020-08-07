It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Venika D. Melvin, of Norfolk, Virginia on August 1, 2020 at the age of 47.Â Â
She will be lovingly remembered by her partner Tracy King;Â her children: Carlos Hill, Delecia Melvin, Meleah Lewis, Theophilus and Terry King; her father, Terry Sparrow; her sisters: Terri Harmon and Lakeisha Sparrow; her brother, Terrance Sparrow;Â as well as numerous relatives and friends.Â
A private funeral service will be held on August 8, 2020 at Fitchett-Man FS; 1146 Rodgers St.; Ches 23224. Viewing will be 9-11am the day of the service. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com
.