Vera A. Greer

Vera A. Greer Obituary
Vera Annette Greer, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home.

Vera was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, playing bingo and bowling.

Survivors include her children, James Greer, Jr., Vera Slemp (Michael), and Rebecca Farrell (Paul); grandchildren Christopher, Jamie, Hunter, Kelly, Kathy, Murphy, Tina, Judie, Mikie, Jennifer, Tracey, and Shelby; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Greer, Sr.; two sons, Johnny Greer and Joe Greer; her father, John Sparrow; and special friend Russell Anderson.

Interment will be private.

Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
