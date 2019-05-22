|
|
Vera Ann Dillashaw Oâ€™Neil, aged 94, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was born in Savannah, Georgia, and resided in Norfolk, Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward O. Dillashaw and Julia Campbell Dillashaw; her husband, William F. Oâ€™Neil, Jr., and her son, John Patrick Oâ€™Neil. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Oâ€™Neil Donlin and husband Herbert Donlin of Chesapeake; her son, Harry P. Oâ€™Neil, of Norfolk; and her son, William F. Oâ€™Neil, III and wife Deborah of Miramar Beach, FL. Vera was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and she will always live in the memories of her children and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019