Vera Jane Johnson
Vera Jane Croft Johnson (Janie) departed this world on September 21, 2020 at the age of 45. She was a graduate of Great Bridge High c/o '93. Though battling cancer, Jane spent the last years of her life creating lasting memories for her beloved children. Janie was a faithful daughter, loving sister and devoted mother who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Donald Croft, Sr. Janie is survived by her loving children Savannah Johnson, Lily Johnson, and Luke Johnson; her mother, Norma Estes Croft; brother Richard Croft, Jr. and sister-in-law Tonesia; sister Jennifer Croft-Staude and brother-in-law Dave; brother Christopher Croft; much loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a Service held at Real Life Christian Church, 900 Centerville tnpk. Chesapeake, Va. On Monday, September 28th at 2:00.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Service
02:00 PM
Real Life Christian Church
