Vera Mae Dammert

Vera Mae Dammert Obituary
Vera Mae Dammert, 79, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2019. Born July 27, 1940 in Dayton Ky. She was the daughter of James and Vera Still.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 59 years, William C. Dammert, her sister, Shirley Granger (Dennis, deceased), brother, Edward Still (Terry) and their families, her children; Scott Dammert (Christi), Stephanie Creekmore (Danny), her grandchildren; Danny(deceased), Brandon, Baleigh, and Zachary and two great granddaughters, Chloe and Kalle. She is also in the hearts of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will be holding a small private remembrance. In lieu of flowers, the family would like that a donation be made to a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
