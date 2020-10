Or Copy this URL to Share

Vera "Maxine" Shaw departed this life September 29, 2020. Her years of employment were spent with Sears & Roebuck Cafeteria, Coats and Clarks Factory and ended with Avon Fashion. In addition, she was a longtime member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clifton Shaw and son, Jerry Shaw. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Kenneth Shaw and Larry Shaw and her family and friends.



