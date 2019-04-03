Verna Jean Terwilliger Montague, 72, of Wanchese, NC died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her home. A longtime resident of Wanchese, she was born March 15, 1947, to the late Lethal and Earl Terwilliger.A member of Nags Head Church, Verna was active in her church by teaching Sunday School classes and playing the piano. She was a loving, kind, funny, spiritual woman whose family was most important to her. Verna enjoyed crossword puzzles, caring for animals, and tending to rose bushes. Verna is survived by a daughter, Becky Montague; five grandchildren, Joseph Montague (Audrey), Kenneth Carawan, Allen Brinn, Kristan Midgett, and Brittany Brinn; four great-grandchildren, Braden, Ida, Willow, and Sparrow; and two brothers, Dan and Dave Terwilliger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Montague; two daughters, Debbie and Wanda Montague; and three brothers, Emery, Paul and Jimmy Terwilliger. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary