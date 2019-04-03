The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twiford Funeral Home
500 Budleigh Street
Manteo, NC 27954
252-473-2449
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Montague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Montague

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Verna Montague Obituary
Verna Jean Terwilliger Montague, 72, of Wanchese, NC died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her home. A longtime resident of Wanchese, she was born March 15, 1947, to the late Lethal and Earl Terwilliger.A member of Nags Head Church, Verna was active in her church by teaching Sunday School classes and playing the piano. She was a loving, kind, funny, spiritual woman whose family was most important to her. Verna enjoyed crossword puzzles, caring for animals, and tending to rose bushes. Verna is survived by a daughter, Becky Montague; five grandchildren, Joseph Montague (Audrey), Kenneth Carawan, Allen Brinn, Kristan Midgett, and Brittany Brinn; four great-grandchildren, Braden, Ida, Willow, and Sparrow; and two brothers, Dan and Dave Terwilliger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Montague; two daughters, Debbie and Wanda Montague; and three brothers, Emery, Paul and Jimmy Terwilliger. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twiford Funeral Home
Download Now