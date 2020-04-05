The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Verna "Dolly" Scott

Verna "Dolly" Scott Obituary
"Dolly", 80, passed on April 2nd. She was a devoted member of Rivershore Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher. Dolly is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard "Dick" Scott, Sr.; 3 daughters, Rita, Beth, and Mary. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Scott, Jr. All services are private. A celebration of her life will be held later. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arangements and online condolances may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
