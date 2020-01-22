|
On January 14, 2020, Verne Edward Dukette, 59, passed in his sleep, very peacefully from this earth to Glory. Verne commonly went by the nickname of Duke.
His journey of life began on September 21, 1960 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Barbara Herzig and Irving Dukette (Deceased). A lifelong New England sports fan, Duke was free-spirited. He enlisted in the United States Navy on April 28, 1980 and left home to serve his country and see the world. His early years were spent as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) and later converted to become a Navy Career Counselor. After numerous duty stations and countless personal awards he retired from the U.S. Navy on April 30, 1996 as a Chief Petty Officer. Duke married the love of his life, Filomena Dukette while in the Navy. They were married 36 years on July 6, 1983. On May 4, 1984, his only son Philip Dukette was born.
Duke loved his family and leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and best friend Filomena, his greatest accomplishment Philip, his mother Barbara, stepfather Herbert Hoague, younger brother Michael Dukette, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home (1485 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA) on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6 to 9 PM. Duke will receive full military honors and a graveside memorial service on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM (Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA). A reception to celebrate his life will start at 2:00 PM at Norview Masonic Lodge #113 (1125 Hugo St, Norfolk VA). Flowers, donations, and condolences to the family are welcomed. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020