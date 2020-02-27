Home

Vernessa Eason Tillery

Vernessa Yvonne Eason-Tilllery, 65, entered into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Sentara Virginia Beach General. Born , December 20, 1954 in Norfolk, County, Vernessa was a long time resident of Chesapeake.She was a loving, kind, generous woman whose charismaric personality touched all who encountered her. She was equally dedicted to her church family and her job for 45 years at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. She is predeceased by her parents, Augustus and Marjorie Eason and leaves behind her loving husband, Dwayne Tillery; children, Kerchele Small (Terrell), Twanda Burwell (Sherman), Dwaynetavius Eason and Rico Eason ; stepsons, Dontae and Demar Sawyer; sisters, Lenora Harrison (Chauncey), Melva Jackson (Robert); brother, Augustus Eason Jr.; 18 grandkids, 13 great-grankids and a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020
