Vernetta R. Cuffee Obituary
Vernetta R. Cuffee

Vernetta R. Cuffee was called home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Daniel L. Cuffee Sr. (Mae), Robert L. Cuffee (Cecile), Rev. Roland A. Cuffee Sr. (Marion), Ronald B. Cuffee (Teâ€™Anna), and Aaron D. Cuffee (Mary), grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Gabriel Chapel AME Zion Church. Viewing 5-7pm Tuesday at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 18, 2019
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 18, 2019
