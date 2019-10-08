|
Dr. Vernon A. Sellers, 64, passed away October 4, 2019. He was born in Salem, IN the son of the late Donald Charles Sellers and Grace Jerilyn Williams Sellers. Dr. Sellers was a Retired United States Navy Captain. Dr. Sellers was the Director of residency training and the head of Oral Surgery at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth for many years. He was a partner in Jett, Sellers, and LaRusso Oral Maxillofacial Surgeons group. Dr. Sellers enjoyed teaching and giving lectures. He gave many lectures nationally at the AAOMS meeting, and was committed to educating and teaching future surgeons. He was a member of St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church. He enjoyed working on cars and woodworking. Vernon is survived by his wife of 31 years, Michelle Gillette Sellers; daughter, Elvie Grace Sellers; and sister, Judy Carol S. Fromme (John). A funeral service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Presentation with Father Emanuel Mensah officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 8, 2019