Vernon, 83, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019. He was born to Hayward Gordon and Rena Sivills Gordon. He retired as Captain of the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office in 1993 and went on to become Undersheriff of the Norfolk Sheriff's Office until he retired as Colonel in 1998. For many years, he faithfully served at Jesus Church of Deliverance as Head Trustee and Chairman of the Deacon Board. A wake service will be held 6-8 pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Services, Berkley. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Jesus Church of Deliverance, 5246 Jones Lane, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 5, 2019