Vernon Lee Randall, the son of the late Naomi Mann Randall and William Lee Randall was born on February 20, 1931 and raised in South Norfolk. On Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, he made his transition to be with the Lord. He was an active member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Portsmouth, Virginia. He attended school in South Norfolk through the eighth grade. South Norfolk did not have a high school for minorities consequently students could attend Booker T. Washington or the Catholic School. Vernon attended and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1949. In 1949, God smiled on Vernon and he received a full scholarship to attend Elizabeth City Teachers College (State University). With this scholarship, he played football, basketball and baseball for four years. Vernon was named the most outstanding freshman receiving high academic honors. During these years he earned all-conference honors in three positions. The three positions were End (1949-50), Quarterback (1951) and Fullback (1952-53). To this day, this is still a record. He held the position as Captain of the football team during the years of 1952-53. Years later in 1983, he was inducted in the ECSU's Hall of Fame. In May 1953, Vernon graduated from Elizabeth City State Teachers College with a Bachelor Degree in Early Childhood Education. He was blessed again to be able to continue his education. In May 1954, Vernon received a Master Degree in Supervision and Administration from Case Western Reserve University located in Cleveland, Ohio. Both of these degrees allowed him to pursue his educational endeavors. Vernon served a two-year stint in the United States Army. He was stationed in Korea. He reached the rank of Sergeant and received an honorable discharge.Vernon Randall's educational career began in 1957 under the direction of W. E. Waters (principal at the time). He was a Coach and History teacher at the old I. C. Norcom High School. The school was just renamed I. C. Norcom High School in 1953 in honor of its first supervising principal, Israel Charles Norcom (1856-1916). On August 26, 1958, Vernon married the love of his life, the former Marlene D. West. Later in 1958, he was transferred to S.H. Clarke Jr. High School as a History Teacher and Guidance Counselor while finding time to run the Cavalier Manor Community pool teaching youths how to swim. He continued to motivate students receiving a promotion to Riddick-Weaver Elementary School to serve as an Assistant Principal in 1965. After two years (1967), he was promoted to Assistant Principal at S.H. Clarke Jr. High School. During the first phase of integration in 1969, he became Assistant Principal at Woodrow Wilson High School. Being an influential educator in the community, Mr. Randall was promoted in 1971 to W. E. Waters Junior High School as Principal. He served as Principal for sixteen years. In 1987, Mr. Randall was named Principal of I. C. Norcom High School and retired in 1991. I. C. Norcom was his Alpha and Omega of his educational career. His greatest "Joy" was when students understood concepts, performed well and succeeded in life. At one time, Vernon and his wife served together in the Cavalier Manor community as principals where they lived. Vernon was very active in numerous organizations. He was initiated in the Epsilon Nu Lambda Chapter (Portsmouth) of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in 1960. He also served as a faithful member of the Portsmouth Chapter of ECSU Alumni, the NAACP-Portsmouth Chapter, Eureka Club, Mules and Driftwoods. He proudly received the Portsmouth's Administrator of the Year Award during this time. Vernon was a life-long athlete and scholar. He played on a semi-professional baseball team earning numerous honors. He served as a Golf Marshall at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, Instructor at Safety Town and he was an avid bowler. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marlene W. Randall; a brother-in-law, Arthur S. Dickens; two special sisters, Brenda Smith and Cynthia Hines; a son, Ricardo C. Randall (Jacqueline); two daughters, Veronica R. Williams (Corey) and Michelle D. Bryant; a special daughter, Danielle Smith Jones (Anthony); three grandchildren, Cordell L. Williams, Jamia C. Randall and Vernon L. Williams and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service. Live streaming services will be offered at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com. Viewing will be held, 12pm-4pm Friday, April 10 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave., Norfolk. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2020