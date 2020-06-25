Vernon M. Wright, Jr., passed away from this world on Friday, June 19, 2020, knowing he was loved by many. In his early life, he lived in Oklahoma City and the east coast. He served 23 years in the United States Navy, in the Submarine Corp. After his retirement from the navy, he became a proud member of the Hampton Roads Base - United States Submarine Veterans Association. Vernon was a member of The Church of St. Therese and was happy to be celebrating his one year anniversary as a member of the Catholic faith. Vernon will be remembered as a gentle, loving man. In his later years, he enjoyed the love and devotion of his wife of 14 years, Yvonne DiPaolo Wright.
A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, June 27, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences and the live streaming of the service can be viewed at www.SturtevantFunneralHome.com
The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time. Vernon enjoyed the passage of his time here with us.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 25, 2020.