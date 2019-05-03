Vernon P. Brooks, 93, passed away in his Virginia Beach home on April 30, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was born to the late Perez and Margaret Brooks. Vernon grew up in the Ocean View section of Norfolk, VA. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Maury High School. After high school, Vernon served his country honorably in World War II. Upon coming home from the war, he was employed at Naval Air Rework Facility and retired in 1981. In his free time, Vernon enjoyed square dancing, camping at the beach and Virginia mountains, traveling, and working in his yard.Gone before him are his loving wife of 58 years, Lois Brooks; brother, Charles M. Brooks; granddaughter, Rebecca Ashe; great-granddaughter, Hope McBride. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bonnie (Thomas) Brown, Brenda (Rodney) Ashe, Barry (Kathy) Brooks; grandchildren, Tommy (Kendra), Sarah (Joshua), Kristin (V.J.), Rachel (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Lauren, Brennan, Levi, Nolan, and Norah.A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive on Sunday May 5, 2019 from 7-9PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at 10am with a burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 3, 2019