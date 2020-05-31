Vernon Roy Jackson, born Nov. 6, 1931, died on May 29, 2020 at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his wife, Doris Goodwin Jackson; parents, Hutch and Mary Jackson; and brother, Irving L. Jackson. He will be greatly missed by his Step-Son, Irving Dewberry Jr. (Betty); Step-Daughter, Rebecca Dewberry Barraclough; grandchildren, Irving Dewberry III (Rebekah), Christopher Barraclough (Shirley), Jessica Pucillo (John), and Andrea Dewberry White. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Jackson (wife of Irving); newphew, Kenny Jackson; and nieces, Dee and Donna. He attended Old Dominion University and Virginia Tech, where he graduated with a Bachelors in Civil Engineering. He proudly and honorably served 3 years in the US Marine Corps and retired after many years as a Civil Engineer with the US Civil Service. Vernon loved fishing and was most comfortable on his boat with a fishing pole in hand! A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Mon. June 8, 2020, at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.